Dr. Alexis Waggoner-Noss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Waggoner-Noss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Promedica Physicians Sunforest5700 Monroe St Unit 303, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 473-6622
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
The best obgyn I've had!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689821506
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Waggoner-Noss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waggoner-Noss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waggoner-Noss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Waggoner-Noss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waggoner-Noss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waggoner-Noss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waggoner-Noss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.