Dr. Alexis Vazquez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Vazquez, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clin Jacksonville
Dr. Vazquez works at
Locations
-
1
Alexis Vazquez, DO13500 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 605-2710
-
2
Cisca Pulmonary and Critical Care3627 University Blvd S Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-2714Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cisca Pulmonary and Critical Care6817 Southpoint Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 788-7198
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Vazquez for 3 years and I could not ask for a better Doctor. He takes his time to explain everything and makes me feel at ease with I leave there , I am so thankful he is my lung doctor.
About Dr. Alexis Vazquez, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1518909167
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Jacksonville
- U Fla Shands Hosp
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.