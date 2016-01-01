Dr. Kimble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis Kimble, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexis Kimble, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Kimble works at
Locations
Womens Center for Pelvic Wellness542 S Fair Oaks Ave Fl 2, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 535-0832
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (312) 402-7886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Alexis Kimble, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
