Overview

Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO is a Dermatologist in Coconut Creek, FL. They completed their fellowship with Skin and Cancer Associates Center For Cosmetic Enhancements



Dr. Stephens works at Parkland Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.