Dr. Alexis Sokil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Sokil, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Sokil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sokil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokil?
The best
About Dr. Alexis Sokil, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1689694440
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokil works at
Dr. Sokil has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokil speaks Italian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.