Dr. Alexis Seegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Seegan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Seegan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Seegan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-5902Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seegan?
Dr. Seegan always arrives on time. She takes any necessary time to schedule next appointment and to ask how I’ve been feeling. She is just fantastic!
About Dr. Alexis Seegan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447516034
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seegan works at
Dr. Seegan has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.