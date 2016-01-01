Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reimer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Park Pediatrics275 Mammoth Rd Ste 2, Manchester, NH 03109 Directions (603) 663-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reimer?
About Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538159959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reimer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.