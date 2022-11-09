Dr. Alexis Oram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Oram, MD
Dr. Alexis Oram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Neptune Pediatrics1944 Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-0262
ABW St. Luke's Pediatrics2223 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-2277
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group Manasquan2640 Highway 70 Ste 1B, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 528-8448
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Happy that Dr Oram has taken over my son's ADHD as no one else seems to know how to treat it
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831452598
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- The College of New Jersey
- Pediatrics
