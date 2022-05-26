Overview

Dr. Alexis Oliveros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ossining, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Oliveros works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Nutrition, Weight Loss in Ossining, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.