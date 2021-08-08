Dr. Alexis Meredith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meredith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Meredith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Meredith, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Meredith was the most kind, patient and loving doctor I have ever encountered. She went out of her way to visit me during my health challenges and gave me the hope needed to continue to fight through. With as busy as doctors and hospital workers are right now, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to experience Dr. Meredith and I 100% will be reaching out to her with any future issues. She is a very special human being that does an incredible job feeling out the situation while balancing listening and providing care at the perfect rate. Dr. Meredith was a god send for me.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
- 1215004478
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ KS KU Med Ctr
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Meredith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meredith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meredith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meredith has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meredith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meredith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meredith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meredith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meredith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.