Dr. Alexis Irby, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Irby, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Irby, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conyers, GA.
Dr. Irby works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1450 Highway 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (844) 227-3951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irby?
About Dr. Alexis Irby, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124540224
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irby works at
Dr. Irby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.