Dr. Alexis Honigbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Honigbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Graduate Medical School.
Palm Harbor Dermatology PA4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (813) 333-1512Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Honigbaum found a mole on my leg that was not normal. I went to another Derm in another city 2 years before that and they did not detect the mole. If it wasn't for her, this could have turned into Melanoma. I am forever grateful and trust her for mine and my families Dermatological needs.
Dr. Honigbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honigbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honigbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honigbaum has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honigbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Honigbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honigbaum.
