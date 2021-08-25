Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Harvey works at
Penn Medicine | Virtua Health Cancer Program239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 190, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 341-8400
21st Century Oncology of New Jersey130 Carnie Blvd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-0003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr Harvey & her staff. They are always so welcoming and professional. I would definitely recommend her.
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann University
- Villanova University
- Radiation Oncology
