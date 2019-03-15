Dr. Alexis Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Gutierrez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Camaguey 'dr Carlos J Finlay' and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Inpatient Healthcare Group Pl.13903 NW 67th Ave Ste 440, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 882-7747
Hialeah Hospital Medical Plaza777 E 25th St Ste 416, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 882-7747
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Super good
About Dr. Alexis Gutierrez, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700806106
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Camaguey 'dr Carlos J Finlay'
