Dr. Alexis Furze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Alexis D. Furze, MD, FACS520 Superior Ave Ste 270, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (855) 906-3223Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
My entire experience with Dr. Alexis Furze and all of the staff I encountered along the way were phenomenal. I had a lot of internal work done to fix chronic sinus and breathing issues; Dr. Furze is a perfectionist and knows exactly what he is doing with respect to the ENT issues (otolaryngologist & double board certified in reconstructive and plastic surgery). I always felt like I had his full attention in appointments, was never rushed, and he would close out every visit ensuring that I did not have any unanswered questions. The accessibility and friendliness of his staff was refreshing. He was very realistic and honest with anticipated outcomes and I couldn’t be happier with the results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Furze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furze has seen patients for Headache, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furze speaks Arabic and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Furze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.