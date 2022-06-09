Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring and goes above and beyond for her pts
About Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831333525
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feuer has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
