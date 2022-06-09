See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Feuer works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feuer?

    Jun 09, 2022
    She is so caring and goes above and beyond for her pts
    Arabella Hayward — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feuer to family and friends

    Dr. Feuer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feuer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD.

    About Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831333525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feuer works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feuer’s profile.

    Dr. Feuer has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexis Feuer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.