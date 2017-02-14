Dr. Alexis Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Fenton, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Fenton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fenton works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 547-8655
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Downtown North Second Floor1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-9153
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Pleasanton1222 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Directions (830) 283-0065
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151 Medical Plz Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 756-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very long wait but worth it! He went over every inch of information I brought to be him from previous doctors and made extensive notes, asked numerous questions and spent a great amount of time with me. Listened to every single word I had to say and really made me feel like I was being taken care of, finally! Absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Alexis Fenton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891802880
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
