Dr. Alexis Falicov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.