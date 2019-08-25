Overview

Dr. Alexis Dunne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Dunne works at Champaign Dental Group in Oswego, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.