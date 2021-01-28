Overview

Dr. Alexis Dominguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas San Jose Costa Rica and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez works at Miami OB/GYN, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.