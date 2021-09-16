Dr. Alexis Ahlfors Cutchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Ahlfors Cutchins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Ahlfors Cutchins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-7878
- 2 5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Fl 3, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins?
Dr Cutchins is my FAVORITE dr, ever. And I’ve been to a lot. She isn’t starting off with the strongest drugs; like many doctors. She cares about the side effects. She is super thoughtful and smart and caring. She has taken amazing care of both me and my daughter with our POTS. Can’t recommend her enough.
About Dr. Alexis Ahlfors Cutchins, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992908792
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins works at
Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.