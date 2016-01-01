Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curreri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD is a dermatologist in Whitehall, PA. Dr. Curreri completed a residency at Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine. She currently practices at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Curreri is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Whitehall)3360 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052 Directions (610) 770-2708Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners400 Cresson Blvd Ste 320, Oaks, PA 19456 Directions (610) 994-2250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1851689343
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Lankenau Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Curreri?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curreri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curreri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curreri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curreri has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curreri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Curreri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curreri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curreri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curreri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.