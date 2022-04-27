Dr. Alexis Chesrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Chesrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Chesrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Occupational Health-franklin4202 W Oakwood Park Ct Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 423-5250
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urological Assoc of Southern Az PC6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 795-5830
Urological Assocs Southern AZ2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 795-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Chesrow very upbeat and helpful. She was very focused on determining my diagnosis and what can be done to help me.
About Dr. Alexis Chesrow, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesrow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chesrow has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.