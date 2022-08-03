Overview

Dr. Alexis Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with Anmed



Dr. Brown works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.