Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    14709 Elm Ave Ste B4, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 454-0735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861563652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisangwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisangwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisangwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisangwa has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisangwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisangwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisangwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisangwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisangwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

