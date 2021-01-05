Dr. Alexis Abril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Abril, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Abril, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Locations
Steward Multispecialty Associates Coral Gables2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 901, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 443-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Health Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abril was kind, knowleagable and thourought. He took all the time necessary to listen to my concerns and he addressed them properly. I definitely trust Dr.April. He is not only a great physician, he is also a warm human being.
About Dr. Alexis Abril, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abril has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abril has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abril speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Abril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.