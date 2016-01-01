Overview

Dr. Alexia Strzalka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Strzalka works at Derry Medical Center in Derry, NH with other offices in Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.