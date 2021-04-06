Overview

Dr. Alexey Volokhov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Volokhov works at Alexey Volokhov, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.