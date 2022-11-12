Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Space Coast Massage Institute.
Seattle Pain Relief35002 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 944-1289
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for over a year at this location. Dr R and staff have treated me kindly and with respect. Pain management in Washington state is incredibly difficult but they have always been on my side. They see a high rate of patients so it can be difficult if you need to change your appointment time but that should also tell you that they do a good job or they would have lots of openings. Dr R will give you lots of treatment options and wants patients to be proactive in their care plan. I would and have recommended this place to family and friends.
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1366457236
- OR Hlth Sci University
- Yale University/Yale New Haven Hosp
- Yale University/St Raphael Hosp
- Space Coast Massage Institute
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ryskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryskin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ryskin speaks Russian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.