Dr. Alexey Levashkevich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexey Levashkevich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc Township, MI. They completed their residency with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Ascension Medical Group Obstetrics/GynecologyGenesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc Township, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7190
Fenton Ob/Gyn102 N Adelaide St Ste D, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 733-8200
Flint Ob/Gyn4520 Linden Creek Pkwy Ste F, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-8200
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a hysterectomy and bladder lift 7 weeks ago. Dr. Levashkevich was wonderful. Always listened to my concerns and went above and beyond. The office staff was great too. This surgery was a game changer for me, very happy :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1124140405
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Perinatal Center For Pre-Term Deliveries
- Minsk State Medical Institute
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Levashkevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levashkevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levashkevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levashkevich has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levashkevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levashkevich speaks Russian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Levashkevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levashkevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levashkevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levashkevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.