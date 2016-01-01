Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Hazen works at
Locations
-
1
Alexes Hazen, MD535 5th Ave Fl 32, New York, NY 10017 Directions (917) 301-6563
-
2
Alexes Hazen MD110 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 301-6563
-
3
Alexes Hazen Md992 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (917) 301-6563
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hazen?
About Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003820366
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Nyu Plas and Recon Surgery
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.