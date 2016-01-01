See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Hazen works at Alexes Hazen, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexes Hazen, MD
    535 5th Ave Fl 32, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 301-6563
  2. 2
    Alexes Hazen MD
    110 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 301-6563
  3. 3
    Alexes Hazen Md
    992 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 301-6563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Skin Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Skin Cancer

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Panniculectomy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003820366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • Nyu Plas and Recon Surgery
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexes Hazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hazen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hazen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

