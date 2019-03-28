Dr. Alexei Wedmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wedmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexei Wedmid, MD
Dr. Alexei Wedmid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Urology Group Princeton PA134 Stanhope St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-6487
Surgical Specialists At Princeton136 Main St Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 799-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Wedmid is very compassionate in his dealings with patients. He is well educated and has treated my husband with outstanding results
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134387343
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Wedmid has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wedmid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
