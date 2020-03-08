See All Ophthalmologists in Lake Wales, FL
Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Moraczewski works at LAKE WALES MEDICAL WALK-IN CLINIC in Lake Wales, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL, Lakeland, FL and Haines City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Wales Medical Walk in Clinic PA
    1611 STATE ROAD 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-5457
  2. 2
    Advanced Eye Care
    215 1st St N Ste 200, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-5457
  3. 3
    Myeyedr.
    4337 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-5457
  4. 4
    Myeyedr.
    119 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-5457

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moraczewski?

    Mar 08, 2020
    Knowledgeable, caring, extremely thorough
    William Liggett — Mar 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD
    About Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659327849
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moraczewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moraczewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moraczewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moraczewski has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraczewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraczewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraczewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moraczewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moraczewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

