Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Moraczewski works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Wales Medical Walk in Clinic PA1611 STATE ROAD 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 294-5457
-
2
Advanced Eye Care215 1st St N Ste 200, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-5457
-
3
Myeyedr.4337 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 294-5457
-
4
Myeyedr.119 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 294-5457
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, extremely thorough
About Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1659327849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moraczewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moraczewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moraczewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moraczewski has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraczewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraczewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraczewski.
Dr. Moraczewski has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moraczewski on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraczewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraczewski.