Overview

Dr. Alexei Moraczewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Moraczewski works at LAKE WALES MEDICAL WALK-IN CLINIC in Lake Wales, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL, Lakeland, FL and Haines City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.