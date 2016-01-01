Dr. Alexei Arkhipov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkhipov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexei Arkhipov, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexei Arkhipov, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Frio Regional Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Michael S Dugo MD PA7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 922-1977
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Pearsall205 E Hackberry St, Pearsall, TX 78061 Directions (210) 922-1977
Hospital Affiliations
- Frio Regional Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexei Arkhipov, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arkhipov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkhipov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkhipov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkhipov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkhipov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkhipov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.