Dr. Alexandru Topliceanu, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.



Dr. Topliceanu works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.