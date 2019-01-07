Dr. Alexandru Topliceanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topliceanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandru Topliceanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandru Topliceanu, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Peyton, Marvin D, M.d.3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Alex was very friendly and knowledgeable!!
- English, Romanian
- Albany Medical Center
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Ottawa, Ontario
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Topliceanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topliceanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topliceanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topliceanu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topliceanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Topliceanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topliceanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Topliceanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Topliceanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.