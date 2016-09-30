See All Neurologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Alexandru Olaru, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexandru Olaru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Dr. Olaru works at UM SJMG - Neurology in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UM SJMG - Neurology
    7801 York Rd Ste 342, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-6055
  2
    Women's Health Associates (WHA)
    7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-4480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olaru to family and friends

About Dr. Alexandru Olaru, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447592720
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexandru Olaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olaru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olaru has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Olaru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olaru.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

