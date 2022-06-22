Dr. Alexandru Kimel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandru Kimel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandru Kimel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Rheumatology630 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dear Dr. Kimel, This is just a little note to say that Thank You does not come close to describe all of my sincere gratitude to you. Not only are you an outstanding doctor;-You are indeed a very caring and wonderful person.- Honestly recovery is in the hands of God;-- However it truly puts my mind at ease just knowing that you are always there for me. I am truly lucky to have you as my doctor. Fondly Donna Marie Belmonte-Bellifemine
- English, Italian, Romanian, Spanish and Yiddish
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Jersey City Medical Center-Mo
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kimel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimel speaks Italian, Romanian, Spanish and Yiddish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.