Dr. Costea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandru Costea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandru Costea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Costea works at
Locations
-
1
Hoxworth Blood Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8521
-
2
University Of Cincinnati Medical Center7675 Wellness Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costea?
I recently was diagnosed with a-fib and was introduced to Dr. Costea. I am 69 years old and know nothing about any of my treatment options. I explained that heart problems run in my family. Dr. Costea said that the risk of stroke was his main concern and discussed his detailed plan to minimize that risk. He exudes confidence as he explained each procedure. I have complete confidence in Dr. Costea and am grateful to have such a caring professional physician as my doctor. Also his entire staff is friendly and competent. -Eastgate October 2019
About Dr. Alexandru Costea, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1972551190
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costea accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costea works at
Dr. Costea has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costea speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Costea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.