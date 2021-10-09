Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD
Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Boston Medical Center732 Harrison Ave Fl 3, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7350
MVHS Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Group2211 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 Directions (315) 801-8567
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
He is the best. I had valve replacement/repair and 2x bypass at the same time. He explained the surgery well. I recovered quickly, faster than anyone in my support group. My scar was healed in a week and I was back to exercising within the first month. He is easy to talk with, delightful in a not so delightful moment. He saved my life, and I just keep on ticking. People thought I should go out of town for surgery but I got the best from Dr. Karavas, locally at St. E's during a troubling time locally with COVID complicating things for medical environment but nothing that effected my care. Thank u Dr. Karavas.
About Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, German and Greek
- Harvard/Brigham & Women's Hosp
- St Elizabeth Hosp-Tufts U
- Harvard-Brigham Womens Hosp
- Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin
Dr. Karavas speaks German and Greek.
