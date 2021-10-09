See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boston, MA
Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dr. Karavas works at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Utica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Medical Center
    732 Harrison Ave Fl 3, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-7350
  2. 2
    MVHS Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Group
    2211 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 801-8567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karavas?

    Oct 09, 2021
    He is the best. I had valve replacement/repair and 2x bypass at the same time. He explained the surgery well. I recovered quickly, faster than anyone in my support group. My scar was healed in a week and I was back to exercising within the first month. He is easy to talk with, delightful in a not so delightful moment. He saved my life, and I just keep on ticking. People thought I should go out of town for surgery but I got the best from Dr. Karavas, locally at St. E's during a troubling time locally with COVID complicating things for medical environment but nothing that effected my care. Thank u Dr. Karavas.
    bev — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karavas to family and friends

    Dr. Karavas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karavas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD.

    About Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023201563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard/Brigham & Women's Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Hosp-Tufts U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard-Brigham Womens Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karavas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Karavas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karavas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.