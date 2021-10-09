Overview

Dr. Alexandros Karavas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Karavas works at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Utica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.