Dr. Alas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandriah Alas, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandriah Alas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl 5A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9500
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-4953Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Health System Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-3000
-
4
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alas?
Dr. Alas was very through plus excellent in listening to my concerns and explaining the procedure and any questions I had. The best doctor in this field that I have found. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alexandriah Alas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003047515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alas has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.