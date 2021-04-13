Overview

Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS.



Dr. Reyes works at College Hill OB/GYN - Wichita in Wichita, KS with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.