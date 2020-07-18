Overview

Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Phan works at UT Health in Tyler, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.