Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- TX
- Tyler
- Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD
Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Health Northeast11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7831Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Phan & Associates LLC3730 Kirby Dr Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (346) 704-4016
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Ampullary Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Follicular Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Cancer
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Medullary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Papillary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paraganglioma
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer, Familial
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thymus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Dr. Phan has been treating my mother for over ten years for Carcinoid Cancer. There are very few doctors in the Houston area that can say they can treat this rare cancer. Not only do she know the ends and out about the disease about but she has number one expertise. It took some time to find where she was located but once we did we did not care where she was at we would be there. Its nothing like having a physician that puts your health and needs first. Where other doctors wanted to give up Dr. Phan always has a next plan of action. Without her and God on my mom side I do not think we would have made it this far. If anyone is looking for a number one doctor she is the one to go to and she will never let you down.
About Dr. Alexandria Phan, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1821016148
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Canc Ctr-U Texas
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med
- University Of California, Davis
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.