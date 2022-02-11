Dr. Alexandria Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Lynch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Lourdes Urology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-7666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lynch was very attentive to my problems. She listened well and patiently answered any questions I had. I felt very confident in her abilities.
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417221318
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
