See All Dermatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD

Dermatology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Kongsiri works at Visage Dermatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C
Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD
Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD
8 (48)
View Profile
Dr. Alexander Dane, DO
Dr. Alexander Dane, DO
8 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Office
    5253 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 388-6982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Warts
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kongsiri?

    Jan 05, 2018
    Dr Kongsiri was very professional and helpful with my issues. I have no complaints and will refer my friends and family.
    Diane — Jan 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kongsiri to family and friends

    Dr. Kongsiri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kongsiri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD.

    About Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740275791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia-Presbyterian
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kongsiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kongsiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kongsiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kongsiri works at Visage Dermatology in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kongsiri’s profile.

    Dr. Kongsiri has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kongsiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongsiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kongsiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kongsiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kongsiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.