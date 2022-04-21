Dr. Alexandria Domagala, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domagala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Domagala, DMD
Dr. Alexandria Domagala, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chickasha, OK.
Lifetime Dentistry of Chickasha2328 S 4TH ST, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 665-7980
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to their office 2 times and can’t say enough about the staff. From the gal at the front desk to the doctor they are great.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1912420118
Dr. Domagala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domagala accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Domagala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Domagala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Domagala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domagala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domagala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domagala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.