Dr. Alexandria Carlyle, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexandria Carlyle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL.
Locations
Creative Smiles Dental Care1905 Convenience Pl Ste A, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 335-6639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlyle and the team at Creative Smiles are wonderful! They are all very nice and helpful. During my procedure Dr. Carlyle walked me through every step and answered all of my questions. Things were seamless and quick. I highly recommend them for your dental needs.
About Dr. Alexandria Carlyle, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
