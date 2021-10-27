Overview

Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Rosen works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.