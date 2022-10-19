Overview

Dr. Alexandre Petrakian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Petrakian works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.