Dr. Alexandre Nader, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Nader, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
Gi Clinic PC700 Attucks Ln Unit 1D, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nader performed an esophageal examination an found a mass where my primary physician insited it was just acid reflux or tooth / jaw ache etc. wasted 3 months of time. Dr Nader was very professional in breaking the bad news but then took care of arranging treatment up at BWH and Dana Farber for radiation / chemo and an operation. We would recommend Dr Nader without hesitation.
About Dr. Alexandre Nader, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nader has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nader speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.