Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has provided excellent care for my mother for several years and through 3 separate types of cancer. He is thorough, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. We trust his judgment and would highly recommend him.
- Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
- Cooper Hosp
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Hageboutros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hageboutros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hageboutros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hageboutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hageboutros has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hageboutros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hageboutros speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hageboutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hageboutros.
